Left Menu

Govt declares holiday to offices, educational institutions in Hyderabad on Sep 9

On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the Telangana government declared a general holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on September 9, 2022.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-09-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 22:52 IST
Govt declares holiday to offices, educational institutions in Hyderabad on Sep 9
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the Telangana government declared a general holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on September 9, 2022. "On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the government has decided a general holiday," an official statement said.

"September 12, which is the second Saturday will be considered a working day to compensate for the holiday," the statement said. The people of the state are preparing for immersing the idol in full swing. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Various 'shobhayatras' takes place on the day of immersion.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. In a conversation with ANI, General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao said, "Every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022