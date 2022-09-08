Patanjali moves Delhi HC, supports PIL to adopt Indian Holistic Integrated Medicinal Approach

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth has approached Delhi High Court supporting ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to adopt the Indian Holistic Integrated Medicinal Approach Allopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy in order to secure the right to health rather than Colonial Segregated way. The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the Central Government's reply on the matter is not on record and the Patanjali research institute is also not on record. The court granted time to respondents to bring the required documents and deferred the matter for December 11, 2022.

Earlier also, the predecessor bench had issued notice to Central Government through the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law & Justice in the matter. Centre in its affidavit submitted that NITI Aayog, Health and Family Welfare Division, has constituted a Committee on the formulation of Integrative Health Policy Office Memorandum dated 13th August 2020 to examine and submit its report on the following terms of reference:

1) Propose a framework of comprehensive integrative health policy to achieve inclusive, affordable, evidence-based healthcare. 2) Suggest recommendations for effective implementation of integrative healthcare through Education, Research and Clinical Practice and Propose a roadmap for disease prevention and health promotion in National programmes based on modern and traditional integrative approaches.

The plea sought direction to implement a Holistic Integrated Common Syllabus and Common Curriculum of Allopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy for all Medical Colleges in order to secure the right to health. The petitioner, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, practising lawyer and BJP leader submitted that in spite of huge investment, the current health care system of India is not able to meet its standards and benefit the Indian population to fight against acute and chronic diseases.

"The healthcare system of India, Sub-Centers and Primary Health Centers subsidize in the primer level of HCS; Community Health Centre contribute to a secondary level of HCS; although hospitals and medical colleges are considered in the tertiary level of HCS. Population Norms for Rural Health Care Infrastructure are as given on the next page," submitted Ashwini Kumar. The petitioner further submitted, that the suggested holistic integrated medicinal approach will favour the financially deprived section of the Indian population as this approach will be pocket friendly with high reach and will be able to cover such a huge dense population of the country. Thus, making medical education available for one and all and supporting evidence-based medicine, not any particular pathy. It will also help them to build a sense of responsibility to serve their society which cannot be possible in the case of modern medicine.

"In order to establish an integrated medicinal system, the Government has already made certain amendments to enable these provisions to become a part of health care policies. But so far adopted strategies are not sufficient to provide an adequate platform for an integrated medicinal approach. Therefore, it is mandatory to make appropriate amendments to legalize the status of the integrated medicinal system," read the plea. (ANI)

