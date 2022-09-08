Canadians will mourn the loss of the Queen -Canada's governor-general
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:14 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of the Queen, Canada's Governor-General Mary Simon said on Twitter, offering condolences to the British Royal Family.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Simon said.
"Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company
Techie creates fake Twitter account in name of President Murmu's daughter, held
Twitter tunes in to podcasts through Spaces
Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit
Parliament panel grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy