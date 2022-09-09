"We will miss her dearly," Spanish king says of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:27 IST
Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.
"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.
