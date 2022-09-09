Left Menu

Oilfield services firm Halliburton completes sale of Russia operations

Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its Russia operations and no longer operates in the country. Halliburton becomes the latest oil and gas company to leave Russia following Norwegian energy group Equinor, which exited the country earlier in September.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its Russia operations and no longer operates in the country. In March, Halliburton suspended its operations in the country in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and said it would wind down its operations in Russia.

The company's operations were sold to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees, the Texas-based company said. Halliburton becomes the latest oil and gas company to leave Russia following Norwegian energy group Equinor, which exited the country earlier in September.

