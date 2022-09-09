Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-09-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 03:09 IST
Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.

FIGHTING

* President Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces reclaimed 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in the south and east since Sept. 1.

* Heavy fighting was reported in areas near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station after Ukraine said it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.

* On his visit to Kyiv, Blinken said the war was at a "pivotal moment" and pledged $2.2 billion in new security assistance.

* Ukraine is using its modern Western weapons to devastating effect, striking hundred of Russian targets with the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) alone, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

GRAIN DEAL

* The United States sees no indication that a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal is unravelling, the White House said, after Russian President Putin raised fears Moscow could withdraw support.

* Too few ships are arriving in Ukraine to quickly clear mountains of grain built up over months of war despite a U.N.-backed sea corridor, threatening to drive up global food prices and leave the country's cash-strapped farmers struggling to plant crops.

* U.S. President Biden will co-host a food security summit later in September in New York, according to prepared remarks at an event by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

SANCTIONS

* The United States imposed sanctions on an Iranian company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia and three companies it said were involved in the production of Iranian drones.

Washington accuses Tehran of supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine, which Iran has denied.

* Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co said it has completed the sale of its Russia operations and no longer operates in the country following U.S. sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

