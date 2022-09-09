Left Menu

Odisha CM advises new Auditors to work with sincerity, ensure effectiveness in public spending

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday advised the Common Cadre Auditors who joined the state government to "oversee the utilisation of government funds and ensure effectiveness in public spending", while also adding that their salary comes from the people of the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:26 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday advised the Common Cadre Auditors who joined the state government to "oversee the utilisation of government funds and ensure effectiveness in public spending", while also adding that their salary comes from the people of the state. As many as 147 Common Cadre Auditors joined the State Government in the Finance Department. They were given appointment letters at an induction and orientation programme organised at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Patnaik, who joined the programme virtually, asked the new entrants to work hard, with utmost sincerity, adopt new technology and give their best to the job they have been selected for. "We must keep it in mind that every single pie we are getting as salary and other emoluments comes from the people of the state.' As Auditors, you are expected to oversee the utilisation of Government funds and ensure effectiveness in public spending," he said.

Congratulating them on their entry into State Government, he said that they have been chosen through a transparent merit-based selection process to work for the people of the state. "The Principles of '5T' have set very high standards in Public Service delivery. All Government employees are required to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people of the State with empathy and sincerity," said the Chief Minister.

He also highlighted the developmental work being done in Odisha and said that there has been a "phenomenal transformation" of the state in the past two decades. "Odisha has come a long way to be regarded now as one of the fastest growing states in the Country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the State has emerged as a model in the field of Governance and Public Service," he said.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said that 5T and Mo Sarkar have become symbols of good governance in the state. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that Odisha is best known for its financial prudency. He asked the auditors to ensure financial discipline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

