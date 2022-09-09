Ganesh Chaturthi: Adequate police deployment made for idol immersion in Mumbai today

Mumbai Police have deployed adequate personnel for the idol immersion on the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday. According to Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (L&O), Mumbai Police, the traffic will be monitored and there has been a preparation to maintain the law and order.

"Adequate force deployed in view of Ganesh idol immersion tomorrow. We're prepared and have the necessary gear required for law and order. Traffic to be monitored. The crowd will be huge, we'll ensure the safety of children, women and elderly," the police official said. Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai.

This comes after BMC asked the citizens to immerse Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in artificial lakes or ponds to encourage people to reduce pollution. According to the civic body, 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for immersion.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar said, "162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there. Lifeguards deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made." Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long festival which began on August 31 and will end on September 9 with Visarjan. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Devotees from all over the country thronged Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja after a two-year gap of COVID. Ganesh Chathurthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)