Left Menu

U.S. says Russia price cap should take risk premium out of oil market

The price cap G7 countries are planning to put on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be placed at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters on Friday. The price should be set above the marginal production cost of Russia's oil and take into consideration historical prices, the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 08:22 IST
U.S. says Russia price cap should take risk premium out of oil market

The price cap G7 countries are planning to put on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be placed at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters on Friday.

The price should be set above the marginal production cost of Russia's oil and take into consideration historical prices, the official said. "There are several key data points we are considering and how the prices should ultimately be set and that includes the marginal cost of production for Russian oil," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury Department assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes.

"The price cap price should be ... in line or consistent with historical prices accepted by the Russian market." Rosenberg said that over the coming weeks the G7 will work together to determine the price cap and "bring forward the legal regimes in on jurisdictions that will give more specificity and clarity to exactly how this will be accomplished."

The Group of Seven wealthy nations last week agreed to impose a price cap, which calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet to be set price cap on crude and two oil products. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Biden administration officials have been travelling to oil consuming countries to promote a mechanism that seeks to cut Russia's oil export revenues, the lifeblood of its war machine, without reducing volumes of Russian shipments to global markets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would halt shipments to countries that impose the price cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022