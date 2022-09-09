EU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary
Updated: 09-09-2022
A proposed European price cap on Russian gas goes against European and Hungarian interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, ahead of an emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers.
Szijjarto said the proposed price cap would trigger an immediate cut-off in Russian gas supplies to Europe.
