India bans export of broken rice

After imposing 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification ''Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited','' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

The notification comes into effect on September 9, 2022.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 percent has been imposed on 'rice in the husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice.

