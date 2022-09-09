Left Menu

Indore to see caravan of 'Jhankis' on Anant Chaturdashi today

Indore has an age-long tradition of presenting Jhanki (tableaux). Today again, after a break of two years, the city is poised to witness the collection of 'Jhankis' in the evening on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:19 IST
Indore has an old age tradition of Jhanki (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indore has an age-long tradition of presenting Jhanki (tableaux). Today again, after a break of two years, the city is poised to witness the collection of 'Jhankis' in the evening on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. The tradition was started by the cloth mill owners, and it still brings people out with great enthusiasm as Jhankis representing different cultures are presented during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols.

Jaipal Singh Chawda, the President of Indore Development Authority told ANI that people across the city come to see the age-old tradition. "The tradition of Jhanki in Indore is 99 years old. Lakhs of people will come out to look at these Jhanki at MG Road. The cloth mill owners initially started the tradition, but even after them, it continues. It is financed by the local municipality, Indore Development Authority and the local elected representatives. Every Jhanki is paid 2 lakhs each. This time 24 Jhankis will be presented representing various upcoming projects in the city. Other than that, Akhade, 'Band-Baaja' and 'Mallakhamb' will also present their cultural programmes.

Mahapaur Pushyamitra Bhargav from the Indore municipality said that "The Jhankis give a positive message by representing different cultures. Tomorrow, the Ganesha idols will be immersed with the utmost respect at 91 different locations. Some Jhankis are also made by the municipality. And, we provide 1 lakh each for the other Jhankis." Shyam Sundar Yadav, from the Hope Mill Utsav Samiti, said, "This is the 73rd year of Jhanki from our mill. This tradition was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak for uniting Indians for the independence movement. We don't take any donations for preparing the Jhanki. Even after the mill has closed, the mill-owner still finances the Jhanki."

Naresh Srivansh, the head of the Ganesh Utsav Samiti of Hukumchand Mill, which is the oldest Jhanki in the city for the last 99 years, also talked about the festival. "In 1924, the mill owner Hukumchand started the tradition of Jhanki, which was presented in a bullock cart. Since the festival couldn't be celebrated for the last two years, we are expecting huge enthusiasm from the public. All the Jhanki are of different themes, which have been prepared by the artists of Indore and Bengal after a month of hard work". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

