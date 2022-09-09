Russia monitoring Koreas after Pyongyang enshrines right to nuclear strikes -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:59 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was "closely monitoring" any military activity on the Korean peninsula, shortly after North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA quoted the ministry as saying that "recent moves by the U.S." made it difficult to convince North Korea that its security could be ensured by political, rather than military, means and accused Washington of de-stabilising the peninsula.
