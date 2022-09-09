Left Menu

Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa in one particular survey number but directed the owners of the restaurant not to carry out any commercial activities till further orders.

09-09-2022
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa in one particular survey number but directed the owners of the restaurant not to carry out any commercial activities till further orders. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit stayed at the demolition of Curlies restaurant after the owner mentioned the plea relating to the NGT order.

The stay was granted with respect to the demolition of buildings in one survey number subject to the condition that the owner will not carry out any commercial activities in the structure premises. The court clarified that if there is unauthorised construction on land other than the above survey number, the demolition can go on. The court issued notice to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and directed it to file a response in connection with the matter along with pictures and reports.

The Curlies restaurant is linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sonali Phogat was being demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms but the owners of the restaurant have moved the Supreme Court challenging the demolition action. On Friday morning, the lawyer mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court challenging the NGT order.

The lawyer Huzefa Ahmadi told SC that the NGT order was uploaded yesterday (on Thursday) and the demolition is already underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

