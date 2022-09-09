Left Menu

Ireland backs EU windfall revenue levy on energy firms

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:23 IST
Eamon Ryan Image Credit: Twitter(@EamonRyan)
Ireland supports a European Union proposal to skim off excess revenues from non-gas energy producers, and use the cash to help reduce households' soaring bills, the country's environment minister said on Friday.

"The measures the Commission has recommended in taking some of those excess profits and recycling them back into the households makes sense," Eamon Ryan said on his arrival to a meeting of EU ministers.

The EU must roll out emergency measures to curb gas and power bills within weeks, and countries cannot afford to wait for broader plans to reform energy markets to emerge in the coming months, he added.

