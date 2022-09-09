Left Menu

Ireland should prioritise energy support with budget surplus, says deputy PM

The bulk of Ireland's budget surplus, expected to reach up to 5 billion euros ($5.05 billion), should be spent on one-off measures to help consumers and businesses contend with soaring energy prices, its deputy prime minister said on Friday. The measures will be introduced on Sept. ($1 = 0.9900 euros)

Leo Varadkar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The bulk of Ireland's budget surplus, expected to reach up to 5 billion euros ($5.05 billion), should be spent on one-off measures to help consumers and businesses contend with soaring energy prices, its deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The measures will be introduced on Sept. 27 on top of a boosted budget day package to increase spending in areas such as unemployment benefit, childcare and pensions. Leo Varadkar also said a further chunk of the surplus would be needed to help with energy bills throughout 2023. ($1 = 0.9900 euros)

