Russia says Ukraine grain deal is being fulfilled badly

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which was brokered in July by Turkey, had "cheated" Russia and the developing world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

