Russia says Ukraine grain deal is being fulfilled badly

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which was brokered in July by Turkey, had "cheated" Russia and the developing world.

