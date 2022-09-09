Left Menu

3 die as car falls into open well in Tamil Nadu's Thondamuthur

Three persons died and one person escaped after a car fell into a farmer's open well, police said on Friday.

Rescue operation being carried out at Theenamalur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three persons died and one person escaped after a car fell into a farmer's open well, police said on Friday. The four people were returning from a resort after the celebrations of the Onam festival. The accident happened as the car lost control and fell into the open well of a farmer, on Friday.

The incident occurred at Theenamalur village, in Thondamuthur, which falls on the outskirts of Coimbatore. Three persons, who were college students died in the accident. At the same time, one more person was somehow able to escape from the accident.

The rescue operation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

