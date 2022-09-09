Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Centre-State Science Conclave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing.

His office said the programme is in line with the prime minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, and the first of its kind conclave will strengthen the Centre-state coordination and collaboration mechanism in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem.

The two-day conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11 and will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI vision 2047, future growth pathways and vision for STI in states; health--digital health care for all; doubling private sector investment in R&D by 2030; and agriculture - technological interventions for improving farmers' income.

Sessions on water--innovation for producing potable drinking water, energy- clean energy for all including S&T role in hydrogen mission, deep ocean mission and its relevance for coastal states and UTs as well as the country's future economy will also be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

