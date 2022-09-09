Left Menu

EU countries should back windfall revenue clawback for energy firms, Luxembourg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:35 IST
Claude Turmes Image Credit: Wikipedia
European Union countries should be able to agree on the bloc's proposal to skim excess revenues from non-gas power generators and use the cash to curb consumer bills, Luxembourg's energy minister said on Friday.

"One issue which is on the table where we will get consensus is this inframarginal levy... We have to be flexible but I think it's the best way to collect this money from the market which is undue and bring it to consumers," Claude Turmes said on his arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers.

