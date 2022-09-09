Left Menu

Guv Koshyari visits Dy CM Fadnavis' residence 'Sagar', worships Lord Ganesha

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited 'Sagar', the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday and had the darshan of Lord Ganesha.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:02 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visits Devendra Fadanvis's residence 'Sagar' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited 'Sagar', the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday and had the darshan of Lord Ganesha. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited 12 Ganpati mandals in Pune and praised the excitement and enthusiasm of the public regarding the festival after two years of COVID restrictions.

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah made the first visit to the state after Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister. He offered prayers at the famous Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja along with CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Other leaders including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, state Congress chief Nana Patole and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, have also been visiting various Ganpati mandals. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on August 31 this year.

Today is Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the 10-day Ganeshotsav. It is the day when Lord Ganesha travels back to Mount Kailash, as per Hindu tradition. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

