Poland doesn't plan mandatory energy use cuts, cabinet spokesman says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland doesn't plan measures for mandatory energy use cuts but will prepare incentives for customers to reduce their consumption, a cabinet spokesman said on Friday.
"We can see a natural trend of lower consumption and we don't foresee a regulation that would impose mandatory cuts," cabinet spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement