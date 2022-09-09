EU countries not supportive of Russian gas price cap - diplomats
A European Union proposal to cap the price Europe pays for Russian gas did not receive broad support from EU energy ministers in a meeting on Friday, two diplomats with knowledge of the closed-door talks told Reuters.
"There was a big debate about capping the price of gas, and the Commission should come up with a proposal that will help reduce the prices of all gas, but at the same time will not jeopardize gas supplies to Europe," one of the diplomats said.
