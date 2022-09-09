Left Menu

Punjab govt to form committee to decide on quantum of commission for cotton crop

The committee will have two representatives each of arhtiyas, cotton farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.During the meeting, the farmers also brought to the notice of the Agriculture Minister that there are illegal encroachments in many grain markets across the state, due to which farmers are facing a lot of problems during the paddy and wheat season.

The Punjab government has decided to form a nine-member committee to decide on the quantum of commission to be paid to 'arhtiyas' or commission agents for the cotton crop.

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that to resolve various issues of cotton farmers and the commission agents, a joint meeting was called here on Friday to redress the issues.

Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department Sarvjit Singh and Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat were among the officials present in the meeting, said an official statement.

Dhaliwal said that with the consensus of all, it has been decided to form a 9-member committee to take a decision on the commission to be taken by agents on the cotton crop. The committee will have two representatives each of arhtiyas, cotton farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.

During the meeting, the farmers also brought to the notice of the Agriculture Minister that there are illegal encroachments in many grain markets across the state, due to which farmers are facing a lot of problems during the paddy and wheat season. The minister ordered immediate action to launch a campaign to remove the encroachments at the earliest.

