Left Menu

German court keeps hearing farmer's climate case against VW

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:21 IST
German court keeps hearing farmer's climate case against VW
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Environmentalists claimed a small legal victory Friday after a court in Germany said it would continue hearing a case brought by a local farmer seeking to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of combustion engine vehicles.

Ulf Allhoff-Cramer says drier soil and heavier rains due to climate change are harming his fields, cattle and commercial forests.

He argues that Volkswagen is partly to blame for this, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

During a first hearing in May, a regional court in the western German town of Detmold appeared to cast doubt on those claims, with judges asking the plaintiff and his lawyers to provide further details to back up their legal arguments.

On Friday, the court again asked for further details and set a new hearing for February 3.

Environmental group Greenpeace, which supports the case, said it is the first time that a court will consider whether a car manufacturer can be forced to change its business practices to prevent climate-related harm to a plaintiff's health and property.

The group accused VW of relying on the arguments of climate change skeptics to avoid bringing forward its current deadline for ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles from 2040.

The automaker has objected to the 62-year-old farmer's claim that it can be directly linked to any climate-related damages he has suffered. VW also points to its plans to shift production to electric vehicles in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022