Germany's finance ministry casts doubt on relief measures - Spiegel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:41 IST
Germany's Finance Ministry is casting doubt on the usefulness and effectiveness of three government relief packages aimed at countering high energy prices, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing a finance ministry paper.
"A complete compensation of reduced real incomes on the part of the state is neither affordable nor sensible from an economic point of view," Spiegel quoted from a Finance Ministry document on preparations for a meeting of European finance ministers.
