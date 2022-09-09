Left Menu

Germany's finance ministry casts doubt on relief measures - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:41 IST
Germany's finance ministry casts doubt on relief measures - Spiegel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Finance Ministry is casting doubt on the usefulness and effectiveness of three government relief packages aimed at countering high energy prices, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing a finance ministry paper.

"A complete compensation of reduced real incomes on the part of the state is neither affordable nor sensible from an economic point of view," Spiegel quoted from a Finance Ministry document on preparations for a meeting of European finance ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022