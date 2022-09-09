Germany's finance ministry casts doubt on relief measures - Spiegel

Germany's Finance Ministry is casting doubt on the usefulness and effectiveness of three government relief packages aimed at countering high energy prices, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing a finance ministry paper.

"A complete compensation of reduced real incomes on the part of the state is neither affordable nor sensible from an economic point of view," Spiegel quoted from a Finance Ministry document on preparations for a meeting of European finance ministers.

