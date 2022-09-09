Left Menu

IAEA 'satisfied' with AUKUS engagement on submarine plan, report says

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is satisfied with the engagement shown so far by the United States, Britain and Australia on their AUKUS alliance's plan to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters showed.

"The Agency, on the basis of technical consultations and exchanges it has conducted with the AUKUS parties to date, is satisfied with the level of their engagement," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in the confidential report to member states on Friday.

