Probe ordered after leopard carcass found in UP's Bijnor

A probe has been ordered following the recovery of a leopard carcass from a sugarcane field in a village here, forest department officials said on Friday. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Patel said the carcass has been sent for post mortem and the cause of death is being ascertained.

Local farmers said the leopard was spotted in the area on several occasions, causing panic among them.

