Russian state television broadcast an interview on Friday acknowledging that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory", after Ukrainian forces burst through the frontline in a lightning advance. FIGHTING

* "The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces," Russian state TV showed the head of the Russian-installed occupation administration for Kharkiv province, Vitaly Ganchev, saying in an interview. * The Ukrainian general staff said early on Friday its forces had advanced almost 50 km in three days and that retreating Russian forces were trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment.

* The Institute for the Study of War think tank said the Ukrainians were now within just 15 km of Kupiansk, an essential junction for the main railway lines that Moscow has been using for months to supply its forces on the battlefields in the east. * A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and causing casualties, the region's governor said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* At least 10 people were wounded when Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire, local officials said, while the president's top aide said the attacks were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield. * Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.

ENERGY * A European Union proposal to cap the price Europe pays for Russian gas did not receive broad support from EU energy ministers in a meeting on Friday, two diplomats with knowledge of the closed-door talks told Reuters.

* European Union countries should be able to agree on the bloc's proposal to skim excess revenues from non-gas power generators and use the cash to curb consumer bills, Luxembourg's energy minister said. * VNG VNG.UL, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, asked the government for aid to stay afloat, the latest European energy firm to request state support in response to plummeting Russian supplies.

* Russia's top lawmaker said Western plans to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and gas exports would fail and prices would soar far beyond it. GRAIN

* Russia's Foreign Ministry said the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension, due in late November, will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. The White House said earlier that Washington sees no sign the deal is unravelling. ECONOMY

* Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows.

