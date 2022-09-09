Left Menu

IMD issues weather warning for upcoming five days in Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 9, said the India Meteorological Department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 9, said the India Meteorological Department. The prediction of weather change for the upcoming five days will witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places on it's Day 1 (today) in NCAP and Yanam.

According to the weather forecasting agency, September 10 will witness heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in SCAP. They further added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.

Director Meteorological center, Amaravati also added that places in NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on September 11. Whereas, on September 12 and September 13 the weather conditions are likely to be stable in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

