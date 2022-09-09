EU countries ask bloc to propose windfall revenue cap for power firms - document

European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals to cap the revenues of non-gas fuelled power generators, in a bid to pull down energy costs for consumers, according to a draft summary of the ministers' meeting.

The ministers also asked the European Commission to propose other emergency temporary measures including a gas price cap, but held back from endorsing a price cap specifically for Russian gas, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.

Brussels should deliver the proposals by mid-September, the draft said.

