EU countries ask bloc to propose windfall revenue cap for power firms - document

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:39 IST
European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals to cap the revenues of non-gas fuelled power generators, in a bid to pull down energy costs for consumers, according to a draft summary of the ministers' meeting.

The ministers also asked the European Commission to propose other emergency temporary measures including a gas price cap, but held back from endorsing a price cap specifically for Russian gas, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.

Brussels should deliver the proposals by mid-September, the draft said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

