Germany will get state support done for VNG - economy minister

VNG, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, will get the state support that it has asked for, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Brussels on Friday.

"We are on a very, very good path and this will be resolved soon," Habeck told reporters about talks with the German utility group following a meeting with his European Union counterparts.

The company had asked the German government for aid to stay afloat, the latest European energy firm to seek state support after Russian supply cuts.

