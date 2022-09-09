SPMCIL hands over Eeco Van for Blind School under CSR initiatives

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ms Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) handed over the Eeco Van to the Institution for the Blind School at Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi under SPMCIL CSR initiatives here today in the August presence of Shri S.K. Sinha, Director (HR), SPMCIL and Shri B.J. Gupta, Chief General Manager (HR), SPMCIL.

During the visit, they also inspected the other items provided to the school under SPMCIL CSR Initiatives.

A cultural programme was also organised by differently abled children of the blind school during the programme where they showed their excellent skills in singing, table playing and jugalbandi etc.

During the programme, the Management of the school thanked SPMCIL Management for providing Braille watches and sound system to the children of the school earlier.

(With Inputs from PIB)

