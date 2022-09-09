Left Menu

IAEA: Situation near Zaporizhzhia plant 'increasingly precarious'

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The situation in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, is increasingly precarious, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday, calling for an immediate end to shelling there.

"I therefore urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, saying shelling had caused a blackout in Enerhodar.

"Only this will ensure the safety and security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

