Rajasthan: Ranbhoomi Shradhanjali Yatra to visit battle ground

In consonance with the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Indian Army along with the Department of Tourism, the Government of Rajasthan pioneered the ' Ranbhoomi Shradhanjali Yatra' in the state. The Yatra was conducted from 5 to 8 September 22.

"The Yatra provided an opportunity to the citizens of India to visit famous battleground in the deserts of Rajasthan and pay homage to the valour, bravery and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, whose battle accounts were retold by ex-servicemen who had participated in the war. The theme of the interactive sessions was; ' Meri Kahani - Meri Juban'," a statement from the Army officials said. Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Vishist Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding Desert Corps flagged off the Yatra in the presence of District Collector Jodhpur Himanshu Gupta and a host of veterans, civil dignitaries and more than 200 NCC cadets on September 5.

The yatra passed through border areas of Barmer, wherein they were briefed by veterans of the Parachute Regiment and paid homage to the Martyrs at the Barmer War memorial. The penultimate day of the Yatra started from Jaisalmer to the Gotaru fort where the tourists were acquainted with the history of the fort which stands as testimony to the western silk route and was testimony to the battle of the 1965 Indo - Pak War.

At Laungewala, four veterans of the battle of Longewala narrated the gallant actions of the Indian Armed Forces. The Yatra paid homage to Tanot Mata Mandir and also visited Sadhewala. On the final day, the Jaisalmer war museum played host to the Yatra before concluding the journey at Jodhpur.

"The Yatra was a befitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of our valour of the soldiers and the people of India who have stood firm against the designs of our Western adversary. This project will be taken forward through a fusion of military veterans and the state tourism department. It will go a long way in inspiring the youth, facilitating tourism and economic development of the border areas," the statement read. (ANI)

