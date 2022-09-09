SC asks Kerala government to find solution between safety of people and compassion for animals

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Kerala government that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari suggested to let who feed street dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal. He suggested putting chips to track the stray dogs.

Justice Khanna said, "Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs... Have to find a rational way out. I also walk dogs. Some are ferocious. Have to segregate those." Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for the Kerala government, argued that the situation was very grave and requested allowing the destruction of dangerous dogs as per the Municipal and Panchayat laws.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs. The petition was filed in the apex court after the Kerala government in 2015 had decided to eliminate stray dogs after a spate of dog attacks on people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)