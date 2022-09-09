Tropical storm expected to fan California wildfire, cool off state

A weakening tropical storm approaching California and parts of the U.S. Southwest on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state.

Gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) from Tropical Storm Kay were expected to fan the flames of the Fairview Fire, a raging 27,000-acre (10,926 hectares) wildfire in Hemet, California. The fire, which was 5% contained, could force 22,000 people to evacuate before the storm inundates the area with heavy rain, fire officials warned. "We could go from a fire suppression event into significant rain, water rescues, mudslides, debris flows. We have challenging days ahead," said Deputy Chief Jeff Veik of Cal Fire's Riverside Unit on Thursday night during a community meeting.

The storm is expected to bring much-needed relief from the state's days-long scorching heat wave as it diminishes in intensity on Friday and into the weekend while it moves toward the Pacific coast, threatening Baja California, parts of Mexico and the U.S. Southwest with flash flooding and mudslides. "It will put an end to the heat wave. Today will be our last day of excessive heat here in central California," said National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South. The storm "will move over us tomorrow and provide us with some cloud cover and maybe some light rain and much cooler temperatures."

The forecast of cooler temperatures follows a string of days when conservation efforts helped the power grid avoid rotating outages, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), grid operator for most of the state. Edison International's Southern California Edison utility, which serves five million customers in the southern third of California, was considering shutting off power to about 50,000 customers on Friday in order to lessen the risk of power lines igniting wildfires.

"The utility's concern is the short window of time before the rains start. We don't want any of the utility's equipment to cause wildfires during that time," said company spokesman David Song. The grid came close to imposing rotating outages on Tuesday, when power demand hit an all-time high and electric prices spiked to two-year highs.

The ISO wants consumers to conserve energy during the late afternoon hours when the sun goes down and solar power stops working. Solar has provided about a third of the grid's electricity during the middle of the day but nothing at night. High temperatures in Sacramento, the state capital, have topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) every day so far in September.

After hitting a record 112 on Thursday, meteorologists at AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Sacramento would reach 106 on Friday before dropping to 87 on Saturday, when the heat wave breaks. That compares with the current record of 108 degrees for Friday in 1944 and a normal high of 90. California's biggest utilities are PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and Electric, Edison International's Southern California Edison and Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas and Electric.

The ISO projected power demand would reach 46,278 megawatts (MW) on Friday and 35,013 MW on Saturday. That compares with the preliminary record of 52,061 MW on Tuesday, which broke the prior all-time high of 50,270 MW in 2006.

