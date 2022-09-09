Ukrainian forces were charging through an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east on Friday after bursting through the frontline in a surprise breakthrough that could mark a major turning point in the war. FIGHTING

* "The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces," the head of the Moscow-installed administration for occupied areas in Kharkiv province told Russian state TV. * The Ukrainian general staff said early on Friday its forces had advanced almost 50 km in three days and that retreating Russian forces were trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment.

* Western military analysts say the advance could shut the supply lines Moscow has relied on to sustain its force in eastern Ukraine, and potentially leave thousands of Russian troops encircled. * The Institute for the Study of War think tank said the Ukrainians were now within just 15 km of Kupiansk, an essential junction for the railway lines Moscow has been using for months to supply forces on the battlefields in the east.

* A Russian-installed official in Kharkiv region said civilians are being evacuated from three Russian-held towns in the region that have come under threat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. * Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.

ENERGY * Shelling has destroyed power infrastructure in the city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, posing a growing threat to the plant, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

* EU energy ministers on Friday tasked the European Commission to press ahead with a cap on the revenues of non-gas power producers benefiting from soaring energy prices, while backing away from capping Russian gas prices. * VNG VNG.UL, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, asked the government for aid to stay afloat, the latest European energy firm to request state support in response to plummeting Russian supplies.

GRAIN * Russia's Foreign Ministry said the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension, due in late November, will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. The White House said earlier that Washington sees no sign the deal is unravelling.

ECONOMY * Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows.

