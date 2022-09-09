Left Menu

Russia backs IAEA call for shelling near Zaporizhzhia to stop, envoy says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-09-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 21:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Russian ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Amb_Ulyanov/status/1568262877173383168?s=20&t=Z2CupHntWRXjudMxkjSF1w.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

