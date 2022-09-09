Russia backs IAEA call for shelling near Zaporizhzhia to stop, envoy says

Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Russian ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Amb_Ulyanov/status/1568262877173383168?s=20&t=Z2CupHntWRXjudMxkjSF1w.

