Vice President calls Dara Shikoh as torchbearer of social harmony

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that India has a glorious heritage of not only 'tolerance' for others' views, but a unique culture of 'engagement' with all views - a culture of pluralism and syncretism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 21:51 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar . Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that India has a glorious heritage of not only 'tolerance' for others' views, but a unique culture of 'engagement' with all views - a culture of pluralism and syncretism. He further said that this spirit of mutual respect was exemplified by Indian kings too - from the time of Ashoka the Great to the Mughal crown prince Dara Shikoh.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the Arabic Version of "Majma Ul-Bahrain" of Dara Shikoh in New Delhi today, the Vice President said Majma-ul-Bahrain (which means 'Confluence of Two Oceans') throws invaluable light on the similarities between religions and helped bring stronger unity among the people of India. "It remains ever relevant to not only India but to the entire humanity," he added. Calling Dara Shikoh a genius, a skilled poet, and a Sanskrit scholar, the Vice President said that he was a torchbearer of social harmony and religious unity. In this book 'Majma-ul-Bahrain', Dara Shikoh listed one by one, all the commonalities between Hinduism (Vedanta) and Islam (Sufism) and came to the conclusion that the difference between Islam and Hinduism is only verbal.

Mentioning that Dara Shikoh strove for improving dialogue between different religions, Shri Dhankhar called for reviving his legacy and applying his spiritual thought to strengthen social cohesion in the present times. The Vice President appreciated the translator of the book, Amar Hasan, the publisher and ICCR for bringing out this book which opens up the celebrated work of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh to Arabic-speaking audiences.

On this occasion, a song 'Atulya Bharat Desh Mera' commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was also released. The song written and produced by Krishna Adhikari has been rendered by Anand Karki, renowned Ghazal singer of Nepal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

