Left Menu

Ukraine: Shelling in nearby city putting Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant at risk

Shelling in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar is putting the embattled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at risk, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned in a statement on Friday.

UN News | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:34 IST
Ukraine: Shelling in nearby city putting Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant at risk
Shelling in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar is putting the embattled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at risk, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned in a statement on Friday.

The shelling has destroyed the power infrastructure feeding the city, where staff operating the plant live, causing a complete blackout that also threatens the nuclear facility.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA Director General, said given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power to the plant.

‘An unsustainable situation’

As a result, Ukraine is considering shutting down the plant’s only remaining operating reactor. The entire plant would then be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators for ensuring vital nuclear safety and security functions.

“This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” said Mr. Grossi.

“Enerhodar has gone dark. The power plant has no offsite power. And we have seen that once infrastructure is repaired, it is damaged once again. This is completely unacceptable. It cannot stand.”

Establish safety zone

The IAEA chief said he learned about the situation from his experts deployed at the plant, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the war.

He added that the increasingly dire circumstances in Enerhodar also mean “there is the significant risk of an impact on the availability of essential staff on site to continue to safely and securely operate ZNPP.”

Mr. Grossi called for an immediate end to all shelling in the entire area.

“This dramatic development demonstrates the absolute imperative to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone now. This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident,” he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022