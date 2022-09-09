Left Menu

U.S. says no disruption to Russian food, fertilizer exports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:34 IST
Russian food and fertilizer exports are "completely in line, or maybe even going up, from its patterns from 2012" and Moscow's complaints that its shipments are being hindered by sanctions are misinformation, said a senior U.S. official on Friday.

"We're seeing no disruption in Russia's ability to send food to market," James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters. "The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

