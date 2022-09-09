U.S. says no disruption to Russian food, fertilizer exports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian food and fertilizer exports are "completely in line, or maybe even going up, from its patterns from 2012" and Moscow's complaints that its shipments are being hindered by sanctions are misinformation, said a senior U.S. official on Friday.
"We're seeing no disruption in Russia's ability to send food to market," James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters. "The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Office of Sanctions Coordination
- U.S.
- Moscow
- State Department's
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
Taiwan president says U.S. visits reinforce determination to defend itself
Spike in China tensions won't change U.S. Taiwan weapons policy, for now -sources