U.S. Treasury Russian oil price cap guidance gives safe harbor to maritime service firms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:27 IST
The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued new guidance on a proposed Western price cap on Russian oil exports, saying that maritime services providers would not be held liable for false pricing information provided by buyers and sellers of Russian crude.

But the guidance said that those purchasing Russian crude at prices above the cap who knowingly provide false documentation could be subject to investigations for sanctions violations, and the Treasury described a number of "red flags" that could indicate such activity.

