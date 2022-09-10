Haryana: CM khattar expresses grief over loss of lives during Ganesh idol immersions

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his grief over the tragic deaths of youths during the Ganesh idol immersion at Mahendragarh and Sonipat on Friday.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Fie Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the tragic deaths of youths during the Ganesh idol immersion at Mahendragarh and Sonipat on Friday. Taking note of the situation, the state chief also prayed for a speedy recovery.

"The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching. We all stand with the families of the deceased in this difficult time. NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," Tweeted Manohar Lal Khattar. His remarks came after four boys lost their lives during the Ganesh idol immersions in the Mahendragarh region of Haryana. As per reports another two drowned in the Sonipat region.

Over 20 people had gone for the immersion near a canal in the Jhagadoli village. Another 4 boys have been rescued from the spot, the officials added.

"Around 20-22 people had gone to a canal near village Jhagadoli in Mahendragarh for Ganesh idol immersion. During which many of them drowned in the river. As of now, 4 boys have lost their lives and 4 have been rescued safely," said Mahendragarh DC JK Abhir. The rescue operations were underway.

In another tragic incident during the immersion of Ganesh idols, two children drowned to death while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao, said the officials on Friday. The third child was declared dead at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the children had gone to immerse the Lord Ganesha idols in the river Ganga."Two children drowned to death, while a third died during treatment in Unnao. They had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today in river Ganga in Kotwali Safipur area when the incident took place," said police. The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati and showers blessings on the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

