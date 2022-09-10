Left Menu

Visakhapatnam civic body to introduce robotic boat to rescue people from sea drowning

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to introduce battery operated robotic boat called Lifebouy to rescue people from drowning in the sea.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 10:50 IST
Visakhapatnam civic body to introduce robotic boat to rescue people from sea drowning
Robotic boat in Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: ANI
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to introduce battery operated robotic boat called Lifebouy to rescue people from drowning in the sea. The robotic boat can cover 30 metres in 5 to 6 seconds and save the victim, who is drowning.

Referring to police records, GVMC said at least 30 sea drowning deaths are reported every year in the Visakhapatnam coast. District collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner G Lakshmisha and Visakhapatnam Mayor Hari Kumari inspected the battery-operated robotic boat on Friday evening at Rama Krishna Beach. The operator demonstrated a demo with the machine.

District Collector Mallikarjuna said that Visakhapatnam will be transformed into a safe beach. "If someone is lost in the sea, this robotic boat will go up to 700 metres at a speed of 7 km and help in rescue them. It is useful for the immediate rescue of those who are drowned in the sea," said Mallikarjuna GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha said that the depth of Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam is greater than 10 metres of other beaches. He said most of the sand slips away when the wave comes and goes. Lakshmisha said that GVMC is also planning to introduce the water rescue drone very coming soon. "Failure to anticipate this can lead to slipping and slipping of the legs. These Syphilis drones are used to rescue those in danger at sea," said Lakshmisha.

He further inspected a battery-operated robotic boat called Lifebouy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

