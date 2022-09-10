Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the eastern Kharkiv region, a Russian-installed regional official said. FIGHTING

* Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Russian forces in the east, military analysts said. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region and that fighting continued in the eastern Donbas and the south.

* Ukrainian forces are threatening the Russian-held town of Kupiansk, which sits on supply routes to the frontline in the Donbas region, the British military said. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

* Zelenskiy met the head of Turkish defence firm Baykar and said it would establish a factory in Ukraine to build drones. Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 drone has been deployed against Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles. ENERGY

* European Union energy ministers gave the European Commission the task of pressing ahead with a cap on the revenues of non-gas power producers benefiting from soaring energy prices while backing away from capping Russian gas prices. GRAIN

* Russia's Foreign Ministry said a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension, due in late November, will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. * The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports, a senior U.S. official said.

NUCLEAR * Shelling has destroyed power infrastructure in the city of Enerhodar where the staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, posing a growing threat to the plant, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

* A draft resolution that diplomats say Poland and Canada have prepared ahead of next week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board calls on Russia to cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities. ECONOMY

* Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damage to Ukraine through June 1, as well as $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, and extra expenses linked to the war, according to a report released by the World Bank, the Ukrainian government and European Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)