Uttarakhand: One dies, 30 houses destroyed in cloudburst in Pithoragarh

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed in the cloud burst incident in the Lasko river flowing close to the India and Nepal border at midnight in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. "About 30 houses have been destroyed in the cloud burst incident and one woman has died," District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan told ANI.

Due to the flood in the Kali river in Dharchula last night, there has been a lot of damage in Dharchula and its adjoining areas. Many houses have been washed away, and some houses are severally affected due to floods. A building was also collapsed and got submerged in water owing to a strong current in the river this morning. The DM said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are engaged in the relief work on the spot.

The damage caused by the floods in the Kali river has occurred in the villages of both India and Nepal. More details about the incident details are awaited.

Earlier on August 20, a similar incident of cloud burst in Dehradun had intense repercussions as reports of heavy water flow damaging various roads came to the fore. "We have received reports of water entering various premises and road damage in many areas. SDRF and NDRF carrying out relief and rescue and restoration operations," Commandant of SDRF Dehradun, Manikant Mishra said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami then inspected the affected areas in Sarkhet village in Dehradun's Raipur. The water washed out multiple properties and entered several buildings disrupting the everyday lives of the commoners. Dhami ordered the State Disaster Management Department and other administration officials to be on alert regarding the devastation following heavy rainfall in the Garhwal division including Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also directed all the concerned departments to reach the affected areas."All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby," said SDRF. (ANI)

