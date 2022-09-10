Left Menu

People throng Gaya to perform 'Pitru Paksha' rituals

People across the country on Saturday converged in Bihar's Gaya city, a religious place famous for 'Mokshadham' to offer prayers to their ancestors on the first day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarvapitari Amavasya.

10-09-2022
Devotees perform 'Pind Dan' on the First day of Pitru Paksha in Gaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People across the country on Saturday converged in Bihar's Gaya city, a religious place famous for 'Mokshadham' to offer prayers to their ancestors on the first day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarvapitari Amavasya. According to the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha, or the 16-day lunar day period on Mahalaya is when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, beginning with the full moon day (Purnima) that occurs immediately after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and ends with the new moon day.

Speaking to ANI Purohit Arun Dev Mishra said, "the Shradh ritual has started in Gayaji from today. There is a special significance to performing Shradh rituals on this day. On the first day, Shradh rituals are performed in Punpun and Falgu. Pilgrims from many states have reached Gayaji and are performing Shradh rituals." According to religious beliefs, by donating Pind in Gayaji, ancestors get salvation. "People have reached Gaya to donate their ancestors. According to religious beliefs, by donating Pind in Gayaji, ancestors get salvation. Lord Shri Ram himself comes after returning from exile, along with Goddess Sita and did Pind Dan for his father King Dasharatha in Gaya," a pilgrim said.

"People come to do Pind Daan. It is very nice to see the water of the river Falgu. According to religious beliefs, Gayaji is considered to be the best for performing Pind Daan. Doing Pind Daan here gives peace to the souls of the ancestors. With this wish, people reach here with other family members. This year water level of the Falgu river is high," another devotee said. The rubber dam has been constructed by the Bihar government in view of the pilgrims, which has been named Gayaji Dam. Due to this, there is a lot of water in the Falgu river including Devghat. Earlier, Pind Daan was done by digging sand of dry Falgu river and arranging water as such.

After the beginning of Pitru Paksha, holy places of other regions also get rushed by devotees. People take a holy dip in the sea of Agni Tirtha and perform Pitru Karma Puja, in Rameshwaram (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

