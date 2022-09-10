Hari Parbat: An epitome of secular traditions

In the middle of Shahr Khas, on the top of the hill "Koh-i-Maran/ Hari Parbat Fort" is a remanent of Kashmir's great past. The wall of this fort is two hundred feet high and guard rooms are built all around. There are spacious premises divided into two levels and both have ponds. Barracks are built for arms and ammunition and regular fronts for firing and shelling were made in the defensive wall. There are different traditions related to Hari Parbat Fort, according which the fort was built in the 18th century by the Afghan governor Atta Muhammad Khan in 1808. Still, some historians believe that the fort was already there and the Pathan ruler Atta Muhammad Khan rebuilt it.

During the Mughal period, Emperor Akbar built a city called "Nagar Nagar" at the foot of this hill. According to historical observer Zarif Ahmad Zarif, the entire system of this city was run from this fort. This was the abode of Emperor Akbar, who used to stay here at night irrespective of where he went during the day. On the road leading to the fort from the city "Nagar Nagar" situated at the foot of the fort, King Akbar had a Faisal built, which was named Fasail Akbari. This wall is still there today, but the ravages of time have destroyed it.

Explaining the reason for the construction of "Faseel Akbari", historical observer Zarif Ahmad Zarif says that the Mughal soldiers used to loot the property of the local Kashmiris, as a result of which the people became enraged with them. Wherever the Mughal soldiers passed through, locals would target them with sharp rocks. When King Akbar got the news of this, he ordered the construction of Faseel Akbari to fix it so his soldiers could walk by without being hit by rocks. Historically, "Koh-i-Maran" or "Hari Parbat" is a holy place for almost every sect as the southern end of the fort houses an eighteenth-century mosque built by the Parpathan rulers, while at the foot of the hill is the Gurdwara, the 'Sixth Padshahi' of the Sikhs. The temple of Sharika Devi on the western side and the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom on the southern slope.

Renowned researcher and former head of the state cultural academy, Mohammad Yusuf Teng, says that the hill on which the fort is located is called Sharika Parbat in the oldest history of Kashmir, Rajatarangini. He says "Since "Hari" means "Mina" in Kashmiri language, later Kashmiri Hindus named it Hari Parbat". According to Zarif Ahmad Zarif, there is also a legend that Shiva's wife Parvati sent her sister Sharika to help in Kashmir, who took the form of Meena and picked up a mountain in her beak and hit Jaladbhu on his head, resulting in his death. However, Muslim historians refer to Hari Parbat as Mount Maran. "Mar" means snake in Persian, and the hill was given this name because of the abundance of snakes.

It is worth noting that for decades this fort was converted into a cantonment, due to which the beauty of the fort was lost and the places of worship were also neglected. The government headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Kashmir is taking several steps to restore the glory of this fort. According to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, conservation efforts should be aimed at upholding the aesthetic, historical and social values of our great cultural heritage. Deputy Director of Archeology Department Mushtaq Ahmad said that now efforts are being made to restore the original condition of the mosque for which debris is being removed from there. The fort and the religious places in the fort are being repaired. According to them, on the walls, pre-laid stones and special types of lime are being used. He said that under the plan to restore the grandeur of the fort, not only the various walls of the fort are being repaired, but a lot of work is still under consideration to make the fort more attractive and beautiful.

The area around the fort is under the supervision of the tourism department. According to the director of the department, GN Itoo, the repair of the stairs of the fort has been completed while a restaurant has also been constructed outside the fort. He said that they have planned to construct "viewing decks" at many places on the road leading to the fort from Shahr-Khas on the hill, which will be started very soon. (ANI)

