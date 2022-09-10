Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi area
A fire broke out in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai, said officials on Saturday.
A fire broke out in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai, said officials on Saturday.
The incident was reported in the Prabhadevi area. Four fire vehicles were rushed to the spot.
No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
